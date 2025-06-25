Russian transport aircraft violated Estonian airspace

The aircraft had submitted a flight plan and its transponder was switched on. However, at the time of the violation, the aircraft lacked two-way radio communication with Estonian air traffic control. After the violation, the aircraft continued into Russian airspace.

The Estonian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday summoned the Russian embassy's chargé d'affaires in Tallinn to issue a protest and hand over a diplomatic note.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna described the airspace violation as an extremely serious and regrettable incident, for which Estonia expects an explanation from Russia.

During the meeting, the representative of the Foreign Ministry also raised the issue of why Russia has failed to fulfill its contractual obligation to pay pensions to individuals living in Estonia who receive pensions from Russia, with no payments executed for two consecutive quarters.