Kalev Vilgats The victory at Võnnu fills us with pride to this day

As one of the bearers of the country's will to defend itself, the Kaitseliit, with the help of its local units, has done valuable work to increase young people's interest in national defense, to raise the population's will to defend the country, and has served as a key role model in this effort.

The mark of a free man, ready to step up at any time to defend his country, his people and his home, is a weapon. Leaders who fear their own people have never entrusted weapons into such hands. Meelis Maripuu, chairman of the board of the Estonian Institute of Historical Memory, my respected classmate and doctor of history, said in Postimees on June 17 that in 1940 the Soviets were not afraid of the Estonian defense forces. If Laidoner** said there would be no resistance, then there would be none. But it was different with the tens of thousands of Kaitseliit members – these men had weapons at home and could not be trusted.