Kalev Vilgats The victory at Võnnu fills us with pride to this day

- Battle of Võnnu,* Estonian forces defeated German Landeswehr in northern Latvia, June 19–23, 1919.
As a devoted native of Pärnu, I'm pleased that after 1995, 2001, and 2012, Pärnu – the birthplace of the Republic of Estonia – is hosting the celebration of this historic event as the Victory Day capital of Estonia for the fourth time, Kalev Vilgats writes.
In the early morning of June 23, 1919, assault units from Armored Train No. 3 and the armored train «Kapten Irv» captured Võnnu (Cēsis). A little later, a company of Latvian troops also arrived in Võnnu.
The Battle of Võnnu, fought in northern Latvia between Estonian forces and the German Landeswehr, lasted from June 19 to 23, 1919, and ended in a victory for the Estonian people's army. Although the Germans had tried – and continued to try – to strike back fiercely, their Iron Division was forced into retreat.
The main burden of the battle was borne by the Estonian 3rd Division, commanded by Major General Ernst Põdder, who issued an order at 10 a.m. on June 23 that I always read with a shiver of pride:
To the commanders of the Pärnu and Viljandi County Kaitseliit districts, with copies to the mayor and chairmen of the county governments.
Today at 8:30 a.m., assault units from the armored trains and units of the 3rd Division took control of the town of Võnnu and its surroundings. The enemy's losses are very heavy. The people's army of the Republic of Estonia, despite desperate enemy resistance, is advancing southward. The Armored Train Division units have shown exceptional bravery in the two-day battles. Please issue orders that, in celebration of this victory over our age-old and treacherous enemy, flags be displayed in cities and counties, and military parades be held in local garrisons.
Divcom Põdder
The Germans were retreating with such momentum that they only stopped near Riga. But the Estonians were hot on the heels of those thugs. The fleet, which had sailed out of Pärnu, temporary base for the Estonian Navy, had already reached the mouth of the Daugava River, and the outskirts of Riga were within reach. The desire to capture Riga was strong – if not for the political games played by the other side. A desperate round of horse-trading between the Germans, Latvians, Western Allies, and Estonians culminated in the ceasefire agreement coming into effect at 12:00 on July 3, 1919. The Landeswehr War had been won.
Since 1934, June 23, Victory Day, has been celebrated as a national holiday.
The mark of a free man, ready to step up at any time to defend his country, his people and his home, is a weapon. Leaders who fear their own people have never entrusted weapons into such hands.
It is heartening to compare the photos taken of the Kaitseliit and its equipment during these four occasions. The progress since 1995 is undeniable, and as the main organizer of Victory Day events, the Kaitseliit has gained commendable confidence.
As one of the bearers of the country's will to defend itself, the Kaitseliit, with the help of its local units, has done valuable work to increase young people's interest in national defense, to raise the population's will to defend the country, and has served as a key role model in this effort.
The mark of a free man, ready to step up at any time to defend his country, his people and his home, is a weapon. Leaders who fear their own people have never entrusted weapons into such hands. Meelis Maripuu, chairman of the board of the Estonian Institute of Historical Memory, my respected classmate and doctor of history, said in Postimees on June 17 that in 1940 the Soviets were not afraid of the Estonian defense forces. If Laidoner** said there would be no resistance, then there would be none. But it was different with the tens of thousands of Kaitseliit members – these men had weapons at home and could not be trusted.
As a crucial component of comprehensive national defense, the Kaitseliit must be able to inflict so much pain on any aggressor that they curse the day they ever thought of stepping onto Estonian soil. During exercises, the Kaitseliit has managed to create a situation where the enemy cannot pass a single tree, bush, ditch, or moss clump without hesitation, as they have no certainty that they won't be fired upon from there. The Kaitseliit has more quills than the naked Hedgehog received in the form of a piece of Kalevipoeg's spiky coat for his good advice,*** and every quill is deadly.
Victory Day and the Day of Territorial Defense are timeless milestones for reflecting on, expressing, and strengthening Estonians' will to defend their country – especially so in Pärnu.
* Estonian name for Cēsis, a town in northern Latvia.
** Johan Laidoner (1884 – 1953), who served as commander‑in‑chief of the Estonian armed forces during the 1918–1920 War of Independence, briefly in 1924, and from 1934 until the Soviet occupation in 1940, when he was arrested. Laidoner died in prison in Russia in 1953.
*** According to Kalevipoeg, Estonia's national epic, Kalevipoeg gave Hedgehog a piece of his spiky coat to protect him after Hedgehog had helped Kalevipoeg win a fight with his advice. This is how the then-naked animal got its quills.