Martin Hallik Who wants to defend Estonia?

The will to defend and the will to fight are two different things. The first is the willingness to resist the enemy in general, the second is the actual willingness to participate in battle. The will to defend is assessed through surveys and can be measured. Today, approximately 62 percent of Estonian residents are ready to defend Estonia. 12 percent of Estonian residents are ready to participate in military defense activities*, meaning that, according to the survey, they have the will to fight. Measuring the will to fight is significantly more difficult. Often, a person does not even know what they will do in a situation where their life is in real danger. Few have actually experienced this. What influences the will to defend and how can it be greater?

The will to defend is affected by drastic events, such as the start of the war in Ukraine. The number of people joining the Kaitseliit (Defense League) volunteer corps increased dramatically, and a number of new units were created. Participation in exercises also became more frequent among veteran Kaitseliit members. The war in Ukraine continues, but it has become routine. It no longer increases the will to defend on an ongoing basis. Should it become apparent that we have to rely more and more on managing on our own, then this will probably increase the will to defend. The will to defend also depends on what a person has been through in their life. Among men, the will to defend is greatest in those aged 50 and older. They remember the occupation and this motivates them. This is the case even if their physique is no longer very sprightly.