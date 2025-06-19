Mart Kuldkepp Russia will sacrifice Iran – but this will be noticed by China

What is striking about such alliances is, firstly, their mutual transactional nature – each side needs something specific from the other, not general promises – and, secondly, the declarative nature with which this transactional nature is attempted to be concealed. Currently, the Iranian–Russian Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, signed in Moscow on January 17 of this year, is attracting a lot of attention, which, among other things, stipulated that if one side becomes a victim of aggression, the other side must not support the aggressor. Thus, Russia is seemingly on Iran’s side in the current Iran-Israel war, although in reality the Russian side is unable to do anything to help its ally other than make ridiculous statements calling on other countries to adhere to the UN Charter – in a situation where Russia itself has been blatantly and systematically violating this Charter for years.