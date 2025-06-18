EDITORIAL A painful reminder from the past

- Russia has not respected agreements.
- The army of our eastern neighbor must be resisted with all means.
- The Kaitseliit plays an extremely important role in the defense of Estonia.
On Tuesday, it was 85 years since the beginning of the Soviet occupation of Estonia – a date that is not merely a somber historical anniversary, but one whose impact and significance extend into the present day.
On June 17, 1940, approximately 90,000 Red Army soldiers poured into Estonia. When the commander-in-chief of the Estonian armed forces, General Johan Laidoner, traveled to Narva to sign the agreement known as the «Narva Dictate,» by which the Estonian government allowed the Red Army onto Estonian territory, he discovered that in addition to the Red Army troops stationed in bases, more Red Army soldiers had arrived in Estonia. This brings us to the first lesson: in relations with Russia, one should not rely on adherence to agreements. And of course, the Soviet Union also violated the 1939 bases treaty, which had paved the way for the 1940 occupation.
The second lesson is the domino effect. Once the Red Army was in Estonia, everything else followed: the June 21 coup, the fake elections, and the «voluntary» entry into the Soviet Union on August 6. Therefore, the army of our eastern neighbor must be resisted with all means.
Parallels with the war in Ukraine are also obvious. Just as Russia concentrated its troops on the Ukrainian border from the end of 2021, the Soviet Union concentrated its forces on the Baltic borders in the summer of 1940. The downing of the Kaleva passenger plane by the Soviets on June 14, 1940, was a clear sign that something sinister was in the air. Events in Europe – the fall of Paris – should also have given a warning that Europe's and the world's attention was elsewhere than on the Baltics. Now, too, the world's attention is on the Middle East rather than Ukraine. Unlike in 1940, Estonia is not alone in the world
June 17, 1940, is both a tragic anniversary and a reminder that independence is not something to be taken for granted.
Historian Meelis Maripuu says in a Postimees news article that the Soviets feared the Kaitseliit, and when Laidoner gave the order to disarm Kaitseliit members, any resistance was ruled out. This once again highlights the importance of the Kaitseliit's role in protecting Estonia today, and therefore the growth in its membership in recent years is only to be welcomed.
Maripuu also notes that, similar to the current war in Ukraine, where Russia is attempting to restore the borders of the empire, the Soviet Union did the same in 1940. Thus, the Baltic states in 1940 and Ukraine in 2022 represent attempts to expand the Russian world.
June 17, 1940, also marks a de facto interruption of the independence of the Republic of Estonia. However, not de jure – for half a century, the idea of the Republic of Estonia was carried on by governments-in-exile and our missions abroad, and thus, the restoration of the Republic of Estonia in 1991 was the only possible step. Restoration also meant that the illegality of the Soviet occupation was written into our laws: Estonian passports were issued to those who, or whose (grand)parents, had been born in Estonia before June 17. The zero-option for citizenship did not pass. The illegality of the Soviet occupation also meant that those who had lost property during the occupation either had it returned or received compensation for it. June 17, 1940, is both a tragic anniversary and a reminder that independence is not something to be taken for granted.