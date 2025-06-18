EDITORIAL A painful reminder from the past

Historian Meelis Maripuu says in a Postimees news article that the Soviets feared the Kaitseliit, and when Laidoner gave the order to disarm Kaitseliit members, any resistance was ruled out. This once again highlights the importance of the Kaitseliit's role in protecting Estonia today, and therefore the growth in its membership in recent years is only to be welcomed.

June 17, 1940, also marks a de facto interruption of the independence of the Republic of Estonia. However, not de jure – for half a century, the idea of the Republic of Estonia was carried on by governments-in-exile and our missions abroad, and thus, the restoration of the Republic of Estonia in 1991 was the only possible step. Restoration also meant that the illegality of the Soviet occupation was written into our laws: Estonian passports were issued to those who, or whose (grand)parents, had been born in Estonia before June 17. The zero-option for citizenship did not pass. The illegality of the Soviet occupation also meant that those who had lost property during the occupation either had it returned or received compensation for it. June 17, 1940, is both a tragic anniversary and a reminder that independence is not something to be taken for granted.