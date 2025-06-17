Katrina Lehis wins silver at fencing European Championship

In the final, Lehis faced Russian fencer Aizanat Murtazaeva, who competes under the neutral flag and whom she defeated in the bronze medal match at the Tokyo Olympics. Lehis lost the final 8-9 in overtime, which means a silver medal for the Estonian.

Lehis, who advanced from the group stage to the main tournament, defeated Hungarian Kinga Dekany 12-8 in the second round and Polish fencer Barbara Brych 10-9 in overtime in the third round. In the round of 16, Lehis faced Russian Kristina Yasinskaya and won 14-11, advancing to the quarterfinals. There, Lehis defeated Polish fencer Gloria Klughardt 15-5. In the semifinals, Lehis overcame Italian fencer Alberta Santuccio with a score of 9-8.