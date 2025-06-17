Meelis Oidsalu Construction of Baltic Defense Line must not be delayed

The purpose of defensive lines and obstacles is not so much to stop the enemy, but rather to turn the adversary into a target. Delay, redirect, expose – this is the tactical logic also behind the defensive line Estonia is about to build. If the adversary knows that, for instance, the most easily traversable areas in Southeast Estonia are protected by strong obstacles, they face a choice: either bring in heavy machinery and start removing the obstacles – thereby becoming a slow, stationary target – or redirect their forces elsewhere, to an unhindered area where the terrain is swampy or impassable for other reasons, or movement is even slower. There too, they become a target. We must choose where we want to fight, and a visible obstacle imposes our military will on the adversary.