EDITORIAL A blow to Russia's ally

At the same time, Iran's weakening – because Israel's attack and future attacks will cause this – means that one of Russia's main allies in the war with Ukraine is no longer as strong and must increasingly focus on the survival of its own regime. A regime change in Iran would signify a geopolitical earthquake similar to what happened in 1979 when the theocratic regime came to power, but this time it would be in the opposite direction.

Unlike the situation in the Gaza Strip, where Western opinions are clearly divided, there is much stronger consensus regarding Iran. This was also demonstrated last year during Iran's missile attack on Israel, which was intercepted with the help of several Western allies. Everyone in the West understands that a nuclear-armed Iran that tramples on human rights clearly poses a greater threat to global stability than the Iran of today. Israel has also received support in its current offensive from US President Donald Trump. However, unlike in the past, Iran is not backed by Syria, whose new regime would rather have good relations with the West.