ISS suspects Estonian citizen of attempting to join terrorists

According to the suspicion, the Estonian citizen attempted to travel to Lebanon via Turkey to join a terrorist organization. The suspect was detained at Tallinn Airport on May 13 before he could board the flight.

The suspect, the 18-year-old Jevgeni, has been in custody since May 15 and evidence is being actively collected in the criminal case, Kauri Sinkevicius, spokesperson for the prosecutor's office, said.

The ISS suspects the 18-year-old man of attempting to travel for terrorist purposes.