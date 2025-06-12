Justice minister survives no confidence vote over Swedish prisoner deal

Helme also criticized the minister for her plan to rent places in Tartu Prison to Sweden.

«We plan to bring and we have already agreed in principle that we will bring the worst criminals from Sweden to Estonia: murderers, rapists, terrorists, drug traffickers, pedophiles,» Helme said.

According to him, Pakosta has misled both the public and the parliament -- both about the project's purpose, process and current status.

Pakosta said in her speech at the sitting that she is being accused of things she did not do and that contradict her own values. In response to the accusation in the motion of no confidence, Pakosta said that the transposition of the competition directive has not been delayed because of her.

«The competition law directive, the transposition of which we are talking about, was adopted on Dec. 11, 2018. At the time when this directive should have been transposed into Estonian law, governance responsibility and the position of justice minister were held by those who now submitted the censure motion,» Pakosta said.

The minister indicated that during her term of office, the directive in question was brought to the Riigikogu and it has now passed its second reading.