KARL SIGMUND BERTING A generation of fake Soviets is being raised before our very eyes

The videos tend to carry two kinds of undertones: some focus on the warmth of childhood, while others emphasize how difficult life used to be. It is hard to see how a harsh past is meant to inspire positive feelings toward Russia – but there is a certain logic at play. A generation often dismissed as snowflakes is being told that we are anything but, because we grew up in tough conditions and are actually hardened Eastern European warriors.

These videos circulate widely in both English and, of course, Russian. The algorithms do their job, and I understand why these clips are polluting my feed – I have a heightened interest in the topic, but no one is truly protected from them.

They are aimed at the Eastern European market, and while at first, the Russian bear may have had its hairy paw in the creation of this content, it is now likely being edited and circulated by so-called useful idiots who have been blinded by nostalgia. This is part of a broader soft power campaign.

I hope for more critical thinking among both the young and the old, and especially from those hovering over the ever-boiling pot of social media.

* a Soviet-era prefabricated concrete panel apartment building