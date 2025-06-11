Toomas Alatalu The Kremlin's ranks of allies are thinning

The weakest link in this construct is India, the world's largest democracy, where regular and competitive elections take place. In terms of foreign policy, India was under Moscow's influence for a long time, and one of the Kremlin's great ambitions has been a trilateral alliance between Moscow, Beijing, and New Delhi, which even functioned from 2002 to 2018. It is no coincidence that on May 28, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed hope at a Eurasia security meeting in Perm that the trilateral alliance would resume its activity. However, he referred to a recent India-China border dispute, which was a notable blunder, as this time the conflict is actually between Pakistan and India. The point is that Lavrov had announced a visit to Russia by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March, which was substituted just by a Putin-Modi phone call on May 4, with a reference to the latest border dispute. Previously, Modi had arranged his work schedule in Samarkand in September 2022 in such a way that there was no opportunity for a meeting between him, Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. In October 2024, Modi and Xi met in Kazan, but no trilateral meeting took place then either.

At the recent Victory Day parade in Moscow, units from 13 foreign countries marched, including from China, but not from India, which had participated in 2015 and 2020. Narendra Modi had already become prime minister of India in 2014, yet at the pivotal May 9, 2015 parade – where wartime allies who declined to attend were replaced on the grandstand by a colorful array of leaders from Asia, Africa, and Latin America – India was represented by its «second man», the president. In 2020 and again in 2025, it was the defense minister who attended. That is, Modi has clearly kept his distance from one of Putin's main propaganda events. The main point, however, is that already on February 13, 2025, Modi was at the White House, meeting with Donald Trump, and Vice President J. D. Vance, whose wife is of Indian descent, made a four-day visit to India in March. The cherry on top of all this is the knowledge that Modi will participate by invitation in the G7 summit starting this Sunday in Kananaskis, Canada. The leaders of Brazil, South Africa, and Indonesia will also do so; the first two were in Moscow on May 9, where Indonesia was represented by its defense minister. This means it can be concluded that some of the leaders of the major powers who were present at the Red Square have turned their backs on the aggressor, are turning away, or at least are distancing themselves from it.