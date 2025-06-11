In imposing the sentence, the court took into account the fact that Burceva was accused of intentionally violating international sanctions for several years. While her contributions to the media outlets associated with Kiselyov can be deemed as significant, it must also be taken into account that the number of articles was not very large compared with the time period. Taking into account the fact that the offense is of average gravity, that there are no mitigating or aggravating circumstances, and taking into account the circumstances in which the offense was committed, as well as the person of the accused, the appropriate sentence was two years' imprisonment.

According to the court, Burceva committed treason intentionally, but her level of guilt was assessed to be close to the minimum. The offense involved a single book, and the amount of time for it to have an impact on the general public was limited. The court also took into account that Burceva had no prior criminal convictions. Given that the crimes were committed within the same time period and were to some extent similar in nature, the court imposed a cumulative sentence of six years of imprisonment on Burceva, equal to the length of the sentence sought by the prosecutor for the crime of treason.

Burceva must pay 2,215 euros in procedural costs, and the costs of the attorneys must also be entirely borne by her.