VLADIMIR JUSHKIN Putin also has a Spiderweb, and he's aiming it at Europe

The Club-K (manufactured by JSC Concern Morinformsistema-Agat) was presented as a universal launch module containing four launch units for naval cruise missiles. However, to bring it to combat readiness and launch the missiles, two more identical 40-foot containers are required. These house the combat control module and the power supply and life support module. These two modules ensure the daily maintenance and routine inspection of the missiles, target designation, and the reception of firing commands via satellite, the calculation of initial firing data, the execution of pre-launch preparations, the development of the flight mission, and the launch of the cruise missiles. Clearly, this requires the preparation of combat calculations, the existence of a centralized command center, satellite navigation, and communication.

The essence of the Club-K project lies in designing the system to resemble a standard 40-foot shipping container. This means that the Club-K becomes virtually invisible. Standard containers were also used in the Ukrainian special operation. Photo: Internet

In principle, the Club-K does not contain anything superlative in terms of warfare and technology – the complex fires subsonic (Kalibr) missiles with several modifications. However, the Novator design bureau (one of Russia's leading design bureaus and missile technology developers, based in Yekaterinburg) made a revolutionary step – it placed the missiles in a standard container and achieved their autonomous launch. This fundamentally changes the tactics and strategy of missile deployment.