ISS Expelled a Man of Interest to the Russian Intelligence Services from the Country

ISS announced on social media that, upon their recommendation, the Police and Border Guard Board had revoked the residence permit of Russian citizen Sergei Filatov due to security concerns.

«The FSB had established contact with Filatov. To prevent and counter security threats, we assisted in returning him to his home country.»

ISS spokesperson Marta Tuul commented that the man had attracted attention due to repeated legal violations, and for example, in 2022, at the start of Russia's aggression, he took Russian citizenship. His family, whom he visited frequently, lives in Russia.

«We are aware of his contacts with the FSB. ISS intervened in Filatov«s activities at a very early stage, before he had the chance to cause any harm. Therefore, we deemed a criminal investigation unnecessary and decided to revoke his residence permit, expel him from Estonia, and impose a Schengen entry ban,» she said.

Tuul reiterated that the main reason for the expulsion was to prevent potential security threats and ensure he would not have the opportunity to act in the interest of the FSB in Estonia.