JÜRI TOOMEPUU The day that Putin falls...

Half-measures – the «insufficient dose of antibiotics»

The West's current sanctions have been compared to antibiotics given in doses too weak to cure the disease. With this «IV drip tactic,» Putin has been given time to adapt to the virus, becoming increasingly resistant and dangerous.

The hesitant West is prolonging the war, giving Putin the opportunity to keep his regime alive artificially. Ukraine pays a bloody price for this every day, and Europe's security has become a betting office, where wagers are placed on Putin's every next move.

The myth of a post-Putin nightmare

It is a common fear that Putin's successor might be even worse. But Putin's regime has already created such a humanitarian catastrophe and security crisis that it would be nearly impossible to surpass. Even if a new despot seized power, it would take years or decades before Russia could again head down the path of foreign aggression. It also took Stalin more than ten years to consolidate power before he could start exporting communism, thanks to president Roosevelt's naivety in the final days of World War II, which allowed Stalin to redraw the map of Europe.