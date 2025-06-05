KALEV STOICESCU Could a disgraced Russia use its miracle missile to counterattack?

A successful attack is a lesson for everyone, including us in Estonia, because Russia also learns from every attack and counterattack. Drones, of any size, range and equipment, with explosive charges, can be used by the aggressor not only from its own territory, across the front line, but also in the territory of the attacked countries, if its own agents and collaborators can operate there.

A successful attack is a lesson for everyone, including us in Estonia, because Russia also learns from every attack and counterattack.

Russia cannot dictate peace terms to Ukraine (and Europe). The current dynamics do not correspond to the ambition of Russian dictates. The aggressor presented Ukraine with another act of capitulation in Istanbul, calling it a peace memorandum, which of course is in no way acceptable to Ukraine. Russia needs to receive a few more similar blows to bring it back down to earth. If it ever does. It is clear that Medinsky & Co. flew to Istanbul with a text previously – before Ukraine’s attack – agreed with dictator Putin, but this memorandum clearly does not «fly.»

Russia’s dilemma