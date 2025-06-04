Agreement allowing Sweden to move 600 inmates here sent for govt coordination

The Estonian Ministry of Justice and Digital Affairs have submitted a draft agreement on prison leasing between Estonia and Sweden for interministerial coordination within the government -- the agreement would allow Sweden to place up to 600 low-risk inmates in Tartu Prison.
According to the agreement, the number of staff at Tartu Prison will be significantly increased to resolve the issue of the currently underutilized Tartu prison facility by housing low-risk Swedish inmates under fully closed conditions. The agreement will enhance security in southern Estonia, ensure professional employment for Estonian prison staff, and support their further skills development.
Estonia and Sweden initiated negotiations based on significant interests for both countries. Sweden aims to alleviate the overcrowding in its prisons, while Estonia seeks to make use of a special-purpose, costly building that has been standing empty and to secure employment and continued professional development for prison officers. Estonia has a security obligation to maintain the capacity and readiness of its detention facilities in crisis situations. The agreement between Estonia and Sweden helps the Estonian prison service fulfill these obligations more professionally.
Currently, 600 out of 933 places in Tartu Prison are vacant.
«As a result of very constructive negotiations, we reached a draft agreement that ensures 400 jobs in Tartu and retains prison buildings important for Estonia’s internal security,» Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs Liisa-Ly Pakosta said. «The Estonian prison system is world-class, using highly effective digital services. However, the more we use digital solutions, the higher the standards for prison officers. Retaining these individuals -- true professionals -- in public service and ensuring the country’s security is both our responsibility and our joy.»
The aim of the agreement is to ensure internal security capability in a situation where the number of Estonia’s own inmates has significantly decreased in recent years.
«The agreement allows Sweden to place up to 600 low-risk inmates in Tartu Prison. All maintenance costs related to foreign prisoners will be covered by Sweden, so there will be no additional burden on the Estonian taxpayer,» Pakosta said.
According to the minister, the agreement is an example of how international cooperation can solve national challenges in a smart and forward-looking manner.
«The prison leasing project not only allows us to keep the prison operational but also creates new jobs and strengthens our cooperation on an international level. It presents Estonia as a reliable and capable partner,» she added.
Sweden is facing the need to increase its prison capacity and is actively seeking solutions to meet the growing demand. Swedish Minister of Justice Gunnar Strömmer emphasized that cooperation with Estonia is a meaningful and balanced step in this situation, serving the interests of both countries.
«Estonia is a very important and close partner for Sweden, and our cooperation is meaningful and valuable in many areas. Leasing prison space in Tartu is an opportunity to deepen this cooperation even further, and we are looking forward to it with great interest,» Strömmer added.
According to the draft agreement, the selection of inmates will be carried out in cooperation between Estonian and Swedish authorities. High-risk or security-threat individuals will be excluded. All costs related to the accommodation, meals, supervision, and healthcare of the inmates will be covered by the Swedish state. No foreign prisoner will be released in Estonia; instead, they will be sent back to Sweden at least one month before the end of their sentence. The Estonia-Sweden agreement complies with the European human rights framework.