Agreement allowing Sweden to move 600 inmates here sent for govt coordination

The aim of the agreement is to ensure internal security capability in a situation where the number of Estonia’s own inmates has significantly decreased in recent years.

«The agreement allows Sweden to place up to 600 low-risk inmates in Tartu Prison. All maintenance costs related to foreign prisoners will be covered by Sweden, so there will be no additional burden on the Estonian taxpayer,» Pakosta said.

According to the minister, the agreement is an example of how international cooperation can solve national challenges in a smart and forward-looking manner.

«The prison leasing project not only allows us to keep the prison operational but also creates new jobs and strengthens our cooperation on an international level. It presents Estonia as a reliable and capable partner,» she added.

Sweden is facing the need to increase its prison capacity and is actively seeking solutions to meet the growing demand. Swedish Minister of Justice Gunnar Strömmer emphasized that cooperation with Estonia is a meaningful and balanced step in this situation, serving the interests of both countries.

«Estonia is a very important and close partner for Sweden, and our cooperation is meaningful and valuable in many areas. Leasing prison space in Tartu is an opportunity to deepen this cooperation even further, and we are looking forward to it with great interest,» Strömmer added.