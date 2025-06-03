EDITORIAL The rhinoceros may return*

But as hinted above, the Reform Party and the Center Party would look further into the future, as in 2001, or to a longer period already after the local government elections. The issue of the participation of citizens of Russia and Belarus in local elections has been resolved for the time being, and there may not be any other major bone of contention at the parties’ local level. Both parties would have something to gain from this coalition. The Center Party – and Mihhail Kõlvart – would get back into the picture, for example in the position of council chairman, and the Reform Party would get the mayor's position and something positive in the budget that would please the voters.