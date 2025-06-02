ERKKI KOORT Russian intelligence and army fell through the floor

There is no doubt that through this operation the world once again witnessed the classic David and Goliath battle. Interestingly, there are other parallels with Israel. Namely, the Institute for Intelligence and Special Operations, or Mossad, has repeatedly organized similar attacks, where, for example, remote-controlled devices have been brought to Iran to eliminate targets. True, the targets have not been 40+ bombers. Attack drones hidden in trucks were a very simple, effective and simply brilliant solution. In addition, it was also cost-effective, which would appeal to any country's finance minister.

There will definitely be a response to Ukraine’s attack. Given Russian practices, it will be brutal and directed against the civilian population. However, the effects of this attack will not go unnoticed by Russia itself, and the reason is not the large financial impact of the attacks, which allegedly reached seven billion US dollars. The cost of the war has not in any way affected the Russian leadership or deterred it from new attacks.

What could be the lessons for Estonia? The main conclusion could be asymmetry and surprise. Being prepared to launch attacks on the aggressor's territory is the only possible way. In addition, it is worth sending to training all those politicians, officials and officers who said a few months ago that drone technology is developing so quickly that there is no point in buying anything in stock and that it is not certain whether they justify themselves. Interestingly, the same people do not think that missiles and rockets expire. It is worth reviewing once again how many attack drones we can get for the money of «two rockets» and giving them to people who know how and want to deal with the field. Anyone who is currently considering not funding any of the structures dealing with drones in Estonia is acting against our security or is incapable of understanding the future. Oh yes, tanks should not be bought right now after all.