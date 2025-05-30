MAARJA VAINO There is a vague fear spreading in our society: if you speak too freely, you'll...

There are topics and opinions that people fear to express due to some vague moral condemnation. For example, there must be no doubt about it that it is always acceptable to joke about «old men» as much as one likes, but an ironic approach to women's issues is practically off-limits. The entire topic of women seems to have been hijacked by activists armed with definitive theses. Anyone who questions them will feel the consequences! Similar fixed, aggressive stances – seemingly coming from somewhere (but where?) – dominate many issues. Doubters and those with differing views increasingly keep their opinions to themselves or express them semi-secretly, among their own circle.

Somehow, a vague fear has started to spread in our society: those who speak too freely may end up facing negative consequences in one way or another. If you criticize the government or officials too boldly, it might come across as a negative reference in your future endeavors. If you deviate from the prescribed – that is, the only «correct» – opinion on trending societal topics, you risk being «canceled» in some form. And so on.