Anchor-Damaged Estlink 2 Returns to Service Sooner Than Expected

Reigo Haug, head of Estlink operations, said the section of the submarine cable that was damaged by a ship's anchor on Dec. 25 last year has now been successfully cut out, and about one-kilometer-long spare cable needs to be connected to the undamaged sections.

«Both the preparatory and repair works have progressed well, and there have been no setbacks. The construction of the first repair joint will be completed today, and construction of the second will begin next week,» said Haug.

The electricity interconnection will return to market operation on June 25, after the repair works are completed and tests are successfully passed.