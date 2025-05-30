Estonia Calls Off Buoy Discussions with Russia After Year of Failed Diplomacy

«There is no point in installing navigation buoys in the river if there are several bends between two buoys, because navigating directly from one buoy to the other can still result in navigation errors. We tried to reach an agreement with the Russian border representatives for the installation of all buoys, but no constructive discussion took place. However, we will increase the number of patrols in the area this summer to respond more quickly to illegal border crossings. We monitor the Narva River border year-round, regardless of whether the buoys are in the water or not, and border waterway users must still be cautious. People must also take into account the GPS interference coming from Russia, and we recommend staying as close as possible to the Estonian shore,» he said.