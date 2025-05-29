Andrey Kuzichkin Russia's belligerence stands on feet of clay

War and peace in Russian public opinion​

It is difficult to get a clear and accurate picture of what is happening in Russian society. But some insight can be gained from the Levada Center's surveys, even though it has been declared a foreign agent in Russia. It is the only sociological institution in the country that can be trusted, within limits, given the full control exercised by the security services over such organizations.

One must also bear in mind that Russians are reluctant to speak candidly with sociologists, whom most citizens believe have an FSB agent behind them. But no other reliable, publicly accessible sources exist.

According to a Levada Center poll from April, Russians' greatest fears are illness in their children and loved ones (51 percent), war (48 percent), and old age and poverty (26 percent). Russians still closely follow developments in Ukraine, but interest has declined to 49 percent this year. Among youth (ages 18–24), 35 percent are interested in the war in Ukraine; among seniors (over 55), it is 65 percent.