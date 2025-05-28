Estonia's Life Expectancy Rises to 79.5 Years in 2024.

«In 1994, the life expectancy of Estonian residents was 66.5 years, whereas by 2024 it had increased by 13 years and reached 79.5 years. In both Latvia and Lithuania, life expectancy has increased by about nine years in the same 30-year period. Life expectancy is currently 77.6 years in Lithuania and 75.6 years in Latvia,» explained Eveli Voolens, the social statistics team lead at Statistics Estonia. She added that Latvia has one of the lowest life expectancies in Europe.

On the other hand, in Finland, life expectancy was already 76.7 years in 1994 and has now increased by 4.9 years to 81.6 years.

Life expectancy in Estonia is still below the European average, which was 81.4 years in 2023. Switzerland and Spain are the European countries with the highest life expectancy -- over 84 years.

«In the European context, Estonia and the other two Baltic countries are notable for the big difference in male and female life expectancies. In Estonia, life expectancy is 83.4 years for women and just 75.1 years for men. The difference is 8.3 years,» explained Voolens.

In 2023, the European Union average life expectancy was 84 years for women and 78.7 years for men, with a difference of 5.3 years.

Due to the difference in life expectancies, the share of women rises significantly in older age groups.