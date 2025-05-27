TIIT MARAN The coalition agreement spells disaster for our forest reserves and living environment

A member of the Reform Party once claimed that the previous coalition was the greenest government ever. But the leading party then disbanded it and formed a new coalition whose goal is to protect the interests of a small group of large businesses, with no concern for people, communities, or the living environment. Never before has Estonia had a government so dismissive of the environment and rural communities.

Naturally, this is hidden behind pretty words, both in daily rhetoric and in the new coalition agreement. I analyzed the sections on nature conservation and forestry. In summary, the aim is clearly to prolong the agony of an overfunded forestry sector starved of raw material, at the cost of our living environment. The flow of wood from commercial forests is dwindling, and the option of importing cheap, high-quality wood from Russia and Belarus is gone for good. The forestry sector faces two scenarios: either it shrinks to match the remaining wood supply, or it continues limping along by logging protected forests. The first option is long-term and sustainable – if the government were to support the people affected by the contraction of an oversized industry and launch a program to reform the sector sustainably. That would require statesmanship. The second option is unsustainable and ignorant. Unfortunately, the current government has chosen that path, planning to remove protections from valuable forests while also ensuring that in commercial forests, the forestry sector will face no restrictions beyond what the Forestry Act provides, not even from planning or local conservation designations.