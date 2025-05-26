EDITORIAL A visionless coalition agreement

The car tax will be tied to the number of underage children in the household. Naturally, Postimees supports assisting families, but such a family support system embedded in the car tax seems complicated and confusing. It is also likely to be costly.

The government plans, in cooperation with the Estonian Olympic Committee, to build a new large sports arena for hosting major events.

«In making policy decisions, we will take a longer-term view than the previous four-year cycle,» the coalition agreement promises in the chapter on state finances. But this is not strongly reflected in the agreement. Some points are marked with «ongoing activity» instead of deadlines, but most of the promises fall within this or next year. The most long-term ones reach only into the first quarter of 2027.

This is somewhat understandable, since this coalition is unlikely to last much longer than that. Still, the agreement feels mundane. The long-term vision promised by Estonia 200 is nowhere to be seen, and it lacks a vision for how to make life better in Estonia in the future.