Police suspect Moroccan national of downloading Apotheka customer data

The Office of the Prosecutor General requested the suspect's arrest. Harju County Court approved the request and issued an arrest warrant for Khalid, and the Central Criminal Police subsequently issued an international arrest warrant. If the suspect is apprehended in another country under this order, that country may extradite him to Estonia for prosecution.

Reemo Salupõld, head of the investigation group at the Central Criminal Police's cybercrime bureau, said there is reason to suspect that Khalid accessed the database by logging in with an administrator-level account. How he obtained the account password is still under investigation.

«No matter how long and complex a password is, this case shows that it is no longer enough on its own. Cybercriminals continue to find smarter ways to access accounts, so we recommend everyone use two-factor authentication -- it adds an extra layer of security that can be crucial if a password leaks or falls into the wrong hands,» Salupõld added.

So far, police have found no evidence that the downloaded data has been misused.