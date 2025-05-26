Estonian defense forces' wartime composition to be increased to 50,000.

The agreement states that the coalition's goal is to raise awareness among the people of Estonia about what to do in the event of various crises and what each person's options are for taking action if necessary.

According to the government, to ensure Estonia's security and crisis resilience, it is necessary to ensure changes in the legal space, maintain existing capabilities, and fill capability gaps across sectors.

"An integral part of broad-based national defense is both people's awareness of what to do in the event of a threat and the state's readiness to prevent threats in both the physical and digital worlds and, if necessary, to resolve them decisively and quickly," it is said in the agreement.

In the broad-based national defense plan, the coalition, in addition to what was previously discussed, envisages, for example, that a knowledge center for the crimes of communism and imperialism will be established in Tallinn's Patarei sea fortress next year.

It is planned to continue to support Estonia's independent media outlets and NGOs to combat disinformation and prevent its spread.