Coalition agreement promising progress with nuclear power plant.

Minister of Infrastructure Kuldar Leis emphasized that the underfunding of roads will be alleviated with the new coalition agreement.

«The cuts to road maintenance have been too large in recent years. In the coalition negotiations, we reached an agreement that the revenue from the annual motor vehicle tax will primarily be used to maintain economically important roads. We will continue to build 2+2 sections along 35 kilometers on the Tallinn-Pärnu road and from Mäo to Imavere on the Tallinn-Tartu road. In addition, we plan to place more emphasis on the maintenance and repair of smaller road networks,» the minister added.

Minister of Energy and the Environment Andres Sutt confirmed that the government will continue to develop Estonia's energy supply on the principle that it is secure, the final price is affordable, and production is clean.

«We will keep the oil shale plants operational until new controllable capacities are added,» Sutt said.

According to the minister, the government plans to continue preparations for the introduction of nuclear energy in Estonia.