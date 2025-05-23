US approves sale of Javelin missiles to Estonia

The US Department of State has approved the sale of Javelin missiles and related equipment to Estonia for an estimated cost of 296 million US dollars, the Pentagon announced Thursday.
The US Department of Defense said that Estonia has requested the purchase of 800 FGM-148F Javelin missiles and 72 Javelin launch systems.
In addition to the missiles and launchers, the deal includes training and other equipment, including spare parts.
On the US side, the primary contractor is Javelin Joint Venture, a partnership between RTX Corporation and Lockheed Martin.
The department noted that the potential sale of these portable anti-tank missiles will enhance Estonia's ability to counter current and future threats by increasing the country's deterrence capability and interoperability with US and NATO forces.