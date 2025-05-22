The inclusion of the Baltic states in the European Union and NATO is a clear indication that this is exactly what has happened. Worse still: the insult has not been atoned for, even though Russia has explicitly demanded that NATO withdraw to its 1997 borders.​

In fact, behaving like a wicked stepmother is, for a Russia pushed back behind the Narva River, almost unavoidable — otherwise, other great powers may begin to look down on Russian interests in this region with arrogant disdain.​

The full-scale war in Ukraine, launched in 2022, has somewhat complicated matters. Now entering its fourth year, the hopeless efforts are dangerous for the Kremlin not because it believes Ukraine might win or fears ordinary Russians will eventually tire of the aggression, but because Russia's clear weakness and ineptitude on the battlefield undermine its deterrence, not only in strictly military terms, but more broadly in terms of international reputation.​

The latter is especially critical, because Putin understands that no one is preparing to attack Russia militarily. But the fear of growing «Nazism» and «Russophobia» — in other words, the fear that Russia is no longer feared or respected — is entirely justified and demands countermeasures.​

Preferably, those countermeasures should be cheap for Russia's already strained wartime economy and should exploit existing vulnerabilities, such as the insufficient protection of subsea infrastructure or the lack of legal mechanisms to control what happens in international waters.​