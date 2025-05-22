Government initiates national designated spatial plan for nuclear power plant

In January of this year, the private company Fermi Energia submitted a request to the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications to start the procedure for a national designated spatial plan for a nuclear power plant.

The planning area encompasses areas in Viru-Nigula municipality, Haljala municipality, Rakvere municipality, Rakvere city and Vinni municipality in West Viru county, and in Lüganuse municipality, Toila municipality and Kohtla-Järve city in East Viru county, as well as the sea area from Kunda Bay to Narva Bay. The area covered by the plan is approximately 1,285 square kilometers.

The planning area has been defined as significantly larger than the actual area where the plant and its facilities will be built. The wider planning area will ensure that the best location for the plant can be thoroughly considered and assessed. Connections to the existing electricity grid must also be planned.