Parliament lifts MP Kalle Laanet's immunity

Laanet said he has never hidden the identity of the person from whom he rented the apartment.

«All lease agreements were submitted to the ministries and the parliament's chancellery. I disclosed the apartment's address in my declarations of interest. I have undergone various security screenings. This address was also used in an evacuation drill when I was defense minister. So the information about my apartment has always been public, but the issue only arose after I dared to criticize the leadership of the prosecutor's office,» Laanet said.

Laanet is suspected of having rented an apartment from a company owned by the son of his wife from a previous marriage.

«From that, it was concluded that I rented from a related party. I have never considered my wife's son from a previous marriage to be a related party under the Anti-Corruption Act. Reading the law, I still do not accept that interpretation. I am not biologically related to my wife's son, and we have not lived in the same household for more than 20 years. As we have neither biological nor legal ties, it never occurred to me that we could be considered related parties under the law,» Laanet said.