EDITORIAL The tale of a soldier who never was

The woman allegedly paid the requested amount, but never received her husband's remains. She then turned to the Russian-language newsroom of Postimees to share her story. Although she submitted messages with the alleged extortionist and the supposed scam seemed somewhat plausible, the newsroom had its doubts.

Postimees contacted the 2nd Company of Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade, where the man had supposedly been serving. The brigade replied that no soldier named Mihhail Savenko had ever served in their unit.

That was not all, however. When the newsroom asked Maria for photos of her husband, the screenshots she sent of this «Mihhail Savenko» resembled a well-known Russian neo-Nazi, Alexey Milchakov, only slimmer and without a distinctive scar on his forehead. When a journalist asked for more photos, Maria sent an image allegedly showing her and her husband posing with weapons in the warehouse of an entrepreneur in Tartu. That story turned out to be false as well: the image was originally a photo by Associated Press photographer Mikhail Palinchak, showing Ukrainians learning to handle weapons.