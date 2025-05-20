AK Unrepresented nations: Small countries are much better

This problem is also universal. Just as elections once became a means of democratic and inclusive social order, so electoral fraud and manipulation have now become a mechanism of dictatorial power. The West, which was supposed to make liberal democracy attractive everywhere, is now struggling with subversion on many fronts – electoral interference and disinformation, accompanied by the internal erosion of democratic institutions.

One speaker, Indiana University professor Timothy Waters, predicts that the new world order will see less justice and more violence. At the same time, all developments will be unexpected and could give nations opportunities they haven't had before. For example, the US Senate will begin debating recognizing Somaliland.

It is currently a strange situation where, against the backdrop of the general chaos in Africa, the peaceful and economically developing Somaliland is without international recognition because it broke away from Somalia. It shares its fate with Taiwan, both are unrecognized and both are in the UNPO. A person from Somaliland tells me that they work as a freelance diplomat for the European Union and would be happy to visit Estonia soon.

The UNPO looks back – back to roots