VLADIMIR JUSHKIN Power, the elite, and rent in Russia

The dominance of the oligarchs, who pushed through decisions that were beneficial to them while blocking the attempts of the high bureaucracy to stabilize the financial system and start collecting taxes, became the main reason for the default and devaluation in August 1998. The elite began to realize that if a second wave of the crisis came, it would affect them too – and they could lose the assets and power they had gained in the 1990s. This became an incentive for the elite to start negotiations among themselves.

Overall, the situation after the 1998 crisis was characterized by the fact that, although the composition of the upper-level elite remained the same – the oligarchs, the high bureaucracy, and the power structures – the oligarchs lost some of their former influence and the position of the bureaucracy strengthened. The power structures were weakened, although they strengthened their positions after the Second Chechen War. The result was that the oligarchs and the high bureaucracy began to balance each other, and no one group dominated.

North notes: «If piracy yields the highest profits in a society, then organizations in that society invest in the knowledge and skills that make them the best pirates.»