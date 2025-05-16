EDITORIAL We need helicopters and drones

Of course, it was a vessel belonging to Russia's shadow fleet, from which anything can be expected, and Estonia's reaction was necessary. But was our real goal to detain the ship, as was done in April with the tanker Kiwala, or was the aim merely to scare the Jaguar away from our waters?

We may never know the true objective of the operation, but if we intended to detain the tanker and failed, this is something for Estonian authorities to reflect on. The course of the war in Ukraine has shown that Russia is capable of learning, and it is equally capable when it comes to conducting hybrid operations and protecting its shadow fleet. The first time, Estonia succeeded in detaining the ship because we had the element of surprise: Estonia had enough confidence, political will, and technical capability to carry it out. This time, they were already prepared for our move.