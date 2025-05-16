EDITORIAL We need helicopters and drones

On Tuesday evening, the Estonian Navy carried out an operation in our exclusive economic zone against the tanker Jaguar, which was sailing under the flag of Gabon. Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur has stated publicly that Estonia's primary objective was to ensure the safety of underwater infrastructure, which was successfully achieved, and that the tanker was escorted out of our economic waters.
Of course, it was a vessel belonging to Russia's shadow fleet, from which anything can be expected, and Estonia's reaction was necessary. But was our real goal to detain the ship, as was done in April with the tanker Kiwala, or was the aim merely to scare the Jaguar away from our waters?