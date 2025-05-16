EDITORIAL New euro blow to hit political parties

The idea of the regulation is noble: to determine where election sponsorship money comes from and to rule out foreign influence. However, the regulation's control mechanism is cumbersome and bureaucratic, and creates a significant administrative burden. Postimees argues that instead of solving problems, it creates more, and that it would be right to significantly simplify the proposed system. The creators of the regulation do not seem to be familiar with the modern media world, which is something publishers could be consulted on. Let us recall that the alleged election interference in Romania did not occur by buying off traditional journalism, but with influence activities on social media, such as TikTok. More precisely, influencers and trendsetters were paid to promote a hitherto little-known presidential candidate, which led to an explosive increase in their popularity.