ERKKI KOORT What kind of pressure points does Putin face at the Turkey meeting?

Problem with the US

Moscow also has another big problem, and that is the US. The US has started to engage in peace mediation, in which Russia is playing along with its own game. There are several reasons for this. Russia also wants to change the stalemate somehow, but it cannot end the war on these terms. It wants to do it on its own terms. What these terms are exactly, no one knows, not even Moscow itself. The reason is very simple: when Russia drew its red lines, it did not agree to publish them. The same is true with peace, because Moscow's logic is simple: if you set the terms, it may later turn out that you could have obtained better positions.