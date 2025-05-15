Estonian Navy attempts to intercept tanker believed to be part of Russia's shadow fleet

Estonian Navy ships, helicopters and aircraft participated in the operation. The Russians sent a Su-30 fighter jet, the Polish online portal Defence24.pl reported.

The portal wrote that a recording has appeared online, made from the deck of a tanker sailing under the Gabonese flag, which in reality ships Russian oil as part of the so-called shadow fleet. The exact date of the footage is not known, but considering the current position of the tanker -- which is moored off the coast of Gogland Island -- the largest island in the Gulf of Finland controlled by Russia, the recording is probably up to date, the report said.

The footage shows an Estonian A139 helicopter and an M-28 Skytruck plane of the Estonian defense forces circling the vessel. The next frame shows one of the Estonian Navy's patrol ships sailing in close proximity to the tanker.

According to the Finnish news agency STT, Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said on Wednesday that the ship was sent from Estonian territorial waters to Russian territorial waters to prevent a threat to Estonia's critical infrastructure.