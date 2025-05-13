EERIK-NIILES KROSS Whether it provokes the Kremlin or not – Estonia must do it, without question!

Estonia's national security policy framework describes the country's stance – as a contributor to security, not merely a consumer – as follows: «Estonia supports close and results-oriented cooperation between NATO and the European Union. In maintaining and developing union and alliance relations, we aim to be at the core of decision-making by fulfilling our obligations and contributing to security in various regions around the world.»

Estonia must not abandon an active role!

Of course Estonia is doing its part as a country. Our defense spending will rise above five percent of GDP next year, our independent defense capability is growing, and our society proves every day that Estonians are ready. In our current situation, only a well-armed, confident country that is prepared to defend itself provides credible deterrence. In addition to deterring Russia, we must also convince the world every day that any attack on Estonia will inevitably lead to war and that is why coming to our «aid» is unavoidable. By the way, this term «coming to our aid» is quite misleading. It signals helplessness. This is not about coming to our aid, but about activating long-agreed and well-rehearsed joint defense plans, in which our and our allies' roles have already been defined.