Second-largest jackpot ever won in Estonia

In the Eurojackpot draw held on Friday, one player in Estonia won 4,846,236.80 euros with a 5+1 match.

This is the second largest win in the history of Estonian lottery winnings. In addition to Estonia, 5+1 wins were also registered in Norway, Finland, Slovakia and Germany.

The winning ticket was purchased from the Eesti Loto website. The winner has not yet contacted Eesti Loto. A Eurojackpot 5+1 match win means that the player matched all five main numbers and one of the two additional numbers.

The jackpot, or 5+2 match win, in the amount of 120 million euros this time went to a player from Germany.