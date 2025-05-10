EDITORIAL The first bloodletting for bureaucracy

The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, after negotiations with employers and the Labor Inspectorate, has finally decided to start reducing bureaucracy. The ministry plans to eliminate a number of workplace environment and safety requirements, with an initial list containing 16 items.
For example, the obligation to conduct a monthly inspection of ladders as work equipment will be abolished. Current regulations require that after each inspection, a report has to be drawn up listing the individuals involved, the time spent on the inspection, the results, and any proposed improvements. This regulation does indeed seem rather absurd, and it raises the question of how such and similar requirements were ever created in the first place.