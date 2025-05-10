EDITORIAL The first bloodletting for bureaucracy

For example, the obligation to conduct a monthly inspection of ladders as work equipment will be abolished. Current regulations require that after each inspection, a report has to be drawn up listing the individuals involved, the time spent on the inspection, the results, and any proposed improvements. This regulation does indeed seem rather absurd, and it raises the question of how such and similar requirements were ever created in the first place.

In any case, Postimees believes it is commendable that the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications has started to address the matter and listen to employers. However, as the saying goes, it ain't over 'til it's over. First, the preparation of the relevant amendments is yet to begin, they are expected to reach the Riigikogu in December and perhaps be passed at the beginning of next year. In any case, the process will take time.