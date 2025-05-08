AHTI KALLIKORM A giant hospital would be too much

Estonia's healthcare system faces complex challenges, as an aging population leads to rising medical costs, which in turn drive up overall healthcare spending. It is likely this increase in costs is the very iceberg that Minister of Social Affairs Karmen Joller (Reform Party) hopes to avoid crashing into – after all, the Health Insurance Fund's projected deficit from 2025 to 2028 exceeds 800 million euros.

As always, there are no solutions available that are 100 percent perfect. The same rule applies to the (major) hospital being planned in Tallinn, which is supposed to consolidate all hospitals currently operating in the city according to the 2040 hospital network development plan. But are the proportions really appropriate? The services of the East Tallinn Central Hospital and West Tallinn Central Hospital would move to a modern medical campus in Lasnamäe, while the North Estonia Medical Center would remain in Mustamäe. According to the current plan, the state would be the majority shareholder of the unified hospital, with the City of Tallinn as the minority shareholder.

Who remembers the original cost estimate for Rail Baltic and where it stands now, even though it is not even halfway finished?