MIKK SALU National defense and panic go hand in hand in Estonia

Estonian politicians are likely also harsher in their statements. And if someone says something harsh, the next politician is motivated to say something even harsher in order to get in the picture. In addition, some people involved in defense also have the attitude that since Estonia has underinvested in defense for 20 years, we now have to strike while the iron is hot, because otherwise we will suddenly lose momentum and put our feet up. In a recent conversation with an official, he also mentioned the need to maintain a certain level of anxiety. Because we have to somehow justify why we have to invest so much in defense, because we have to somehow entice people to join Kaitseliit, because we have to somehow make people think about whether they have enough matches and water at home. In short, a certain social pedagogy, where the search is on for the "right" dose of anxiety that can motivate society.