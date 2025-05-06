RAUL EAMETS Coincidence, buddy, it is just coincidence!

Whose interests are at play?

The next example is about a state run by officials. Everyone involved (researchers, entrepreneurs, politicians) has been made to understand by Finance Ministry officials that it is impossible to implement a NUTS2 regional division in Estonia. First, they say it simply cannot be done, and second, it is not practical. The idea would be to split Estonia into two notional regions: Harju County and the rest of the country. The European Union has a rule that regional aid can be granted to areas where GDP per capita is below 75 percent of the EU average. In Tallinn, GDP is at 120 percent of the EU average; elsewhere in Estonia, it is below 60 percent, and in Lääne County, only 47 percent. We are now in a situation where Tallinn's high living standards push Estonia's overall GDP figure above the 75 percent threshold, which means the country is likely to lose eligibility for aid in the next budget period. Wealthier EU countries use this kind of NUTS2 model to support their peripheral regions. Our southern neighbor, Lithuania, was the latest to implement such a two-region system. But here, our officials have closed ranks and declared that it simply cannot be done. Instead of exploring how it could be done in a way that would prevent Estonia's peripheral regions from dying out. Of course, that would be extra work.