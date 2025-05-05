Renewable electricity covers one third of consumption in Estonia.

Renewable electricity accounted for 39 percent of total electricity consumption in Estonia in the first quarter of 2025, up eight percentage points from the previous year. Renewable sources made up 58 percent of total electricity generation, compared with 55 percent a year earlier.

Wind energy accounted for 44 percent of all renewable electricity generated in the first quarter. A total of 414 gigawatt-hours of wind power was produced, nearly 50 percent more than in the same period last year. Wind energy received 7.6 million euros in subsidies in the first quarter, covering 23 percent of the annual wind energy quota of 600 gigawatt-hours.

Electricity produced from biomass, biogas, and waste accounted for 41 percent of renewable electricity in the second quarter. These fuels generated 384 gigawatt-hours of electricity from January to March, , marking a 9 percent decrease in production. Subsidies for this output totaled nearly 6.7 million euros.

Solar power plants generated and fed 131 gigawatt-hours of electricity into the grid in the first quarter, marking a 45 percent increase year-on-year. Subsidies for solar power amounted to 2.8 million euros.

Hydropower output reached 12 gigawatt-hours in the first quarter of this year, with subsidies totaling 86,000 euros.

Between January and March, producers received a total of 17.2 million euros in subsidies for renewable electricity -- roughly the same as during the same period last year. An additional 100,000 euros was paid out for efficient cogeneration, also comparable to the previous year.