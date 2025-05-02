Raivo Vare It is high time to get serious about building a pumped storage plant

Thirdly, the protection of key energy infrastructure is a value in its own right. The war in Ukraine underscores this, and we would do well to learn from it. A pumped storage facility located up to 750 meters underground would, in kinetic terms, likely be the best-protected energy production site in Estonia.

Fourthly, building a subterranean power station would introduce to Estonia the technology and expertise needed to create similarly protected spaces for storing strategic reserves or for housing data centers, for example. It would also lay the groundwork for future independence in extracting valuable deep-earth minerals, should the need arise and the corresponding decision be made. Our northern neighbors, the Finns, have built underground facilities specifically for storing nuclear fuel. If Estonia were indeed to move ahead with building a new type of nuclear power plant, the knowledge gained from such a project would be invaluable for solving storage issues related to the plant and its fuel.

Fifthly, the lifespan of a pumped storage plant is quite long — up to 100 years. In contrast, batteries used for short-term storage last up to 10 years, with industrial-grade versions reaching a maximum of 15 years. This makes pumped storage clearly more cost-effective in terms of return on investment, depreciation, and maintenance cycles. Moreover, the available production capacity is unmatched: the planned pumped storage plant in Paldiski would offer 500 megawatts of dispatchable capacity. For comparison, Europe's reportedly most powerful battery facility, currently being built in Kiisa, is designed for just 100 megawatts. This translates into a significantly longer ability to cover interruptions in variable electricity production or to provide fast-start peak balancing capacity — both an economic and security matter, especially in comparison to the gas power plants currently being planned.