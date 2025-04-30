Six HIMARS multiple rocket launchers arrive in Estonia

The deployment of the HIMARS weapon systems will significantly enhance Estonia's deep-strike capability. In cooperation with the US task force «Victory», the Estonian defense forces have already completed pre-training for the personnel of the rocket artillery battery, and the first live-fire exercises will begin this summer, the Estonian Center for Defense Investment said in a press release.

«I'm very pleased that Estonia, in cooperation with our largest and most strategically important NATO ally, the United States, has brought our independent defense capability into a completely new era," Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said. "The United States' crucial role in both financing the procurement and training our defense personnel confirms once again that Estonia and the United States share a broad and deeply rooted defense partnership based on unwavering trust and common goals,» he added.

The arrival of the weapon systems follows three and a half years of work to procure the systems, as well as to establish, staff, and train the unit.