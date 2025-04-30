Six HIMARS multiple rocket launchers arrive in Estonia

Six HIMARS multiple rocket launchers were handed over to the Estonian defense forces at the Ämari Air Base on Wednesday.
The deployment of the HIMARS weapon systems will significantly enhance Estonia's deep-strike capability. In cooperation with the US task force «Victory», the Estonian defense forces have already completed pre-training for the personnel of the rocket artillery battery, and the first live-fire exercises will begin this summer, the Estonian Center for Defense Investment said in a press release.
«I'm very pleased that Estonia, in cooperation with our largest and most strategically important NATO ally, the United States, has brought our independent defense capability into a completely new era," Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said. "The United States' crucial role in both financing the procurement and training our defense personnel confirms once again that Estonia and the United States share a broad and deeply rooted defense partnership based on unwavering trust and common goals,» he added.
The arrival of the weapon systems follows three and a half years of work to procure the systems, as well as to establish, staff, and train the unit.
«HIMARS is a joint force development project among the three Baltic states, and today we are starting to see that capability take real shape,» said Magnus-Valdemar Saar, director general of the Estonian Center for Defense Investment. «The same systems will soon be delivered to our neighbors Latvia and Lithuania, representing a major leap in the region's defense capabilities, enabling rapid strike effects deep into enemy territory. While defense procurement cooperation among the Baltic states is close, joint programs of this scale are rare, and we’re pleased that this cooperation involved the United States and Lockheed Martin,» Saar said.
The mobile and combat-proven HIMARS offers modern capabilities, including precision munitions that can support integrated fire missions, striking point or area targets at distances beyond 300 kilometers. Its strong compatibility with NATO and allied systems allows for easy integration and rapid deployment when needed.
«The arrival of HIMARS systems provides important additional capabilities for fulfilling the division-level tasks of the defense forces. Since US HIMARS units are already stationed in Estonia, our soldiers have already undergone training, and now we can move forward with developing and preparing our own HIMARS unit at the division level,» said Maj. Gen. Indrek Sirel, commander of the Estonian division.
The procurement of the six HIMARS units is one of Estonia's largest weapons acquisitions. The Estonian Center for Defense Investment signed the contract with the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) in December 2022. The contract also includes munitions, communication solutions, training, logistics, and lifecycle support. The package features rockets with various ranges.
US funding for HIMARS systems is part of a broader security assistance package aimed at strengthening NATO's eastern flank defense capabilities. Overall US security assistance for various defense projects in Estonia tripled in 2022-2024 compared to the previous three years, 2019-2021, from approximately 122 million dollars to 430 million dollars. This support has been used, for example, to replenish large-caliber ammunition stocks, improve communications capabilities, enhance air surveillance, and develop night combat capabilities.